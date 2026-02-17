Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.14.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,345.74 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,280.86 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,593.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,592.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

