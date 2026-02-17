Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 59.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

