Gems (GEMS) Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEMS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $645.10 thousand worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Token Profile

Gems’ genesis date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,859,980 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. The official website for Gems is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.020951 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $616,419.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

