Orbler Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $10.97 thousand worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.Telegram, Discord, MediumDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

