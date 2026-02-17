Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI) Short Interest Up 39.5% in January

Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 798,981 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 572,754 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cloudastructure Stock Up 26.8%

CSAI stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. Cloudastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53.

Get Cloudastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSAI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cloudastructure in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudastructure by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudastructure by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cloudastructure by 104.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudastructure in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About Cloudastructure

(Get Free Report)

Cloudastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) is a technology company specializing in cloud-based video security and surveillance solutions. The company’s core offering is a subscription-based Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform that enables customers to deploy, manage and monitor high-definition cameras and environmental sensors through a unified cloud interface. By leveraging scalable cloud infrastructure, Cloudastructure eliminates the need for on-site video recording hardware and simplifies system maintenance and updates.

In addition to managed hardware, Cloudastructure provides advanced analytics capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.