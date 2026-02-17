Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Short Interest Up 37.6% in January

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,637,184 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 4,096,046 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,524,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,524,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of BZAI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Blaize has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZAI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blaize in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blaize in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blaize during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

