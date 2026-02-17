Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,619 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 2,611,485 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after buying an additional 2,572,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

