Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $69.34 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 166,838 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $69,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

