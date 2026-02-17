Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.620-5.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.0 billion.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Medtronic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.