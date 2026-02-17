DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.590-7.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DTE Energy Stock Up 2.8%
DTE Energy stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,863,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,615,000 after buying an additional 190,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.
Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.
