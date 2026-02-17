Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.500-23.500 EPS.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $476.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.31 and its 200 day moving average is $405.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.