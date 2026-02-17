Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Clear Str raised Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 132.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. B Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 3,281,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene?edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T?cell (CAR?T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off?the?shelf immunotherapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.