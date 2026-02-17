Bitget Token Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Bitget Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $15.23 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitget Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 916,931,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,585,653 tokens. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 916,931,610.97879069 with 699,589,664.9414418 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 2.38561885 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $16,100,934.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

