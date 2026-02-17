Lumia Price Hits $0.0685 (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Lumia token can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumia has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumia has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,949.92 or 0.99822863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 140,846,021.73127738 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.0697134 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,040,571.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

