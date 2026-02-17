iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.76 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

