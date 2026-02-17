NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $60.25 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,171.56.

Booking Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,140.60 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,071.60 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,098.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,216.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

