Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

