NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

