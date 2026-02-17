GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.70 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

