New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires Shares of 373,365 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 373,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,767,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 47.1% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

