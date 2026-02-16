Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Receives $14.58 Average PT from Analysts

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.5833.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd.

Shares of ARDT opened at $9.59 on Friday. Ardent Health has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Earnings calendar: Ardent will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on March 4, 2026, with a conference call March 5 — a near-term catalyst that could clarify the impact of receivable reserves and any write-offs. Negative Sentiment: Litigation over reserve accounting and alleged misstatements: multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging Ardent misled investors about receivable valuation (the contested “180?day cliff”) and disclosure of potential write-offs (~$97M cited by some notices). The flurry of filings/solicitations (Hagens Berman, BFA Law, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, and others) creates legal and uncertainty risk; March 9, 2026 is repeatedly listed as the lead?plaintiff deadline. BFA Law Class Action Notice Hagens Berman Investigation Schall Law Firm Notice

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ardent Health by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 724,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 574.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ardent Health by 990.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

