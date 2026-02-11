Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $74.7160. 3,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.