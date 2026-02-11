Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 521 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 4,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leishen Energy Stock Performance
LSE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Leishen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99.
About Leishen Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leishen Energy
- They just tried to kill gold
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Leishen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leishen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.