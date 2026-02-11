Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 521 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 4,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leishen Energy Stock Performance

LSE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Leishen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Get Leishen Energy alerts:

About Leishen Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Leishen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leishen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.