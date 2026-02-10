Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Shimano updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.315-0.315 EPS.

Shimano Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SMNNY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 106,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,432. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Shimano has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

