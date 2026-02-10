iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $107.90 and last traded at $105.3820, with a volume of 17681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 22.93%. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRMD. Roth Mkm set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $1,459,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,248.98. This trade represents a 67.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,720,625. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,287,900 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iRadimed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iRadimed by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRadimed Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

