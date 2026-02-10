Mizuho Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

