Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Posts Earnings Results

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Grasim Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSXY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Grasim Industries has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) is a diversified Indian conglomerate and a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, with operations spanning textiles, specialty fibres, chemicals and financial services. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mumbai, Grasim has grown through strategic investments and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s leading producers of viscose staple fibre. The company leverages integrated manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network to serve major apparel brands and textile mills across Asia, Europe and North America.

In the textile segment, Grasim manufactures a wide range of products including viscose staple fibre, viscose filament yarn and blended fabrics.

