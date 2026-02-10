Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.98%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CRESY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $792.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 531.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRESY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

