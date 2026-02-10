Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Here are the key takeaways from Himalaya Shipping’s conference call:

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya reported a strong Q4 — net profit $13.5M , EPS $0.29 , EBITDA $33.3M and TCE of $39,600/day , materially higher YoY.

, EPS , EBITDA and TCE of , materially higher YoY. Commercial positioning gives upside — the firm prefers index-linked charters with conversion flexibility and expects 11 of 12 vessels to be spot-exposed after 31 Mar 2026; it converted 4 vessels to fixed Q1 rates (~ $27,700/day ) and secured premium charters (e.g., Mount Elbrus at $30,000/day ).

) and secured premium charters (e.g., Mount Elbrus at ). Shareholder returns and liquidity — declared Q4 cash distributions of $0.30 and a monthly dividend of $0.06 (Jan); cash on hand was $32.4M and the company has paid 27 consecutive monthly dividends.

and a monthly dividend of (Jan); cash on hand was and the company has paid 27 consecutive monthly dividends. Leverage and financing exposure — sale-leaseback outstanding remains high at roughly $700M (down slightly from Q3) with a minimum cash covenant of $12.3M , representing a material financing obligation.

(down slightly from Q3) with a minimum cash covenant of , representing a material financing obligation. Market outlook supportive — management cites structural tailwinds (higher ton-mile from Brazil/Guinea, Simandou ramp-up), a 25?year low orderbook and an aging fleet that should tighten supply and sustain elevated Capesize/Newcastlemax rates.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 118,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,957. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSHP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSHP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 326.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.