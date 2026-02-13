KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin Palleiko Sells 3,354 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $52,657.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,090.20. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 499,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $753.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.19. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $24,360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 905,053 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,158,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 603,499 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

