Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Data Storage and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 2 1 0 0 1.33 Dropbox 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dropbox has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Data Storage has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data Storage and Dropbox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $25.37 million 1.26 $520,000.00 $2.14 2.06 Dropbox $2.55 billion 2.49 $452.30 million $1.77 13.86

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 81.52% -1.13% -0.94% Dropbox 19.87% -49.51% 19.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dropbox beats Data Storage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level. In addition, it offers cloud hosted production systems comprising ezHost, which delivers managed cloud services; and voice and data solutions, including Nexxis, which specializes in voice over internet protocol, internet access, and data transport solutions, which comprise dedicated internet services, SD-WAN options, and a cloud-based PBX solution. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government industries. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

