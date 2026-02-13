Bradley Owens Sells 2,017 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $89,151.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,299.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,151. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $159,770,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 390.1% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

