Bradley Owens Sells 2,017 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $89,151.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,299.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of ZG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,151. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $90.22.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Zillow Group News
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer?term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near?term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer?term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near?term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near?term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12?month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price?target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near?term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $159,770,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 390.1% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
