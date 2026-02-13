Robin Spring-Green Sells 347 Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DECK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. 1,898,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,424. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $252,729,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Key Deckers Outdoor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong?Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong?Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high?profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer?facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. UGG Spring 2026 Campaign

UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high?profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer?facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Zacks: Most Searched Stocks

Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarter estimates (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027), signaling some near?term seasonality or modeling risk that could pressure short?term results and the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.