Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $95,692.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $95,692.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,729.72. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 10,820,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,736. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Featured Stories

