Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Declines By 68.1%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,867 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 43,425 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 208,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Down 3.4%

PGOL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 117,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,144. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGOL) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company seeks to identify and advance high-potential gold and silver targets through strategic property acquisitions and systematic exploration. Patriot Gold trades publicly under the ticker symbol PGOL on the OTC Markets.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition of exploration-stage properties, geological mapping, sampling and drilling programs aimed at delineating mineral resources.

