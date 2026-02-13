Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 662 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 226 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verbund

Verbund Stock Down 1.3%

Verbund Company Profile

OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

(Get Free Report)

Verbund AG is Austria’s leading electricity company and one of Europe’s largest producers of hydropower. The company’s core activities encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power, with a focus on renewable energy sources. Verbund operates more than 130 hydropower plants along the Danube, Inn and Enns rivers, supplemented by pumped storage facilities and thermal generation assets. Through its integrated electricity grid, the company supplies power to domestic consumers and industrial clients while also participating in wholesale energy markets across Central Europe.

In addition to its extensive hydropower portfolio, Verbund has expanded into wind, solar and battery storage projects to support Europe’s transition to carbon-neutral energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.