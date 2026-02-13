NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 19,149 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRWRF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) is a United Kingdom–focused real estate investment trust specializing in retail, leisure and industrial property assets. The company’s portfolio spans convenience-led retail, retail parks and mixed-use high-street developments, with a strategic emphasis on locations that generate sustainable rental income and offer potential for capital growth. NewRiver REIT operates a UK portfolio, leveraging in-house asset management expertise to enhance tenant mix, operational efficiency and visitor experience across its holdings.

Since its initial public listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010, NewRiver REIT has pursued a value-add approach, acquiring and managing a diversified collection of town-centre and out-of-town retail assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.