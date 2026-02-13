GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 34,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $26.92.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
