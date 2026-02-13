GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 34,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

