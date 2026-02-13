Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.7690, with a volume of 224027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Amplitude Trading Up 2.1%

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

The company has a market capitalization of $847.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,843 shares of company stock worth $725,643. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.