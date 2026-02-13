Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.6110, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

