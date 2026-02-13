Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 133462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

