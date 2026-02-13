Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Up 218.1% in January

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 113,939 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the January 15th total of 35,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenwave Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenwave Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

GWAV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,543. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 92.92%.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

