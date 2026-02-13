Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,763 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 144,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLAL. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $62.26. 70,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,629. The company has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

