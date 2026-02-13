Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £224.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of £145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of £177.13. The stock has a market cap of £16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

