Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 257,953 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 430,721 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 510.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106,702 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF alerts:

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITQ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 272,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,120. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.