Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 603,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 273,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The firm had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

