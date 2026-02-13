Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,014,153 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 3,797,518 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,345,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,345,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 71,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 881,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUCD

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.