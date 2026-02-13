NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $181.59 and last traded at $182.8470. Approximately 159,953,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 171,085,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.94.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

