Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,106 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the January 15th total of 596 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHYFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned approximately 80.77% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:VSHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

