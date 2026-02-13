Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,106 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the January 15th total of 596 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned approximately 80.77% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VSHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.