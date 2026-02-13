Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 33350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Industria de Diseno Textil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXY

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 32.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.